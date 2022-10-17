Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
An Evening with The Flaming Lips: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $49 general admission.
Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
An Evening with The Flaming Lips: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $49 general admission.
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Season 23 of "The Voice" will welcome some new faces and say goodbye to the hit show's longest-tenured coach.
Spence, 23, finished in second place on season 19 of "American Idol" last year.
Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. "I don't do it for attention," the country music superstar said.
Tina Turner is getting all dolled up. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is the latest superstar to get a Barbie doll in her likeness.
The nominees for the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday, and Bad Bunny capped off his hot summer.
In her first interview since her mother Naomi Judd died by suicide in April, Wynonna Judd is reflecting on trying to move on without her.
Stereolab with support from Fievel is Glauque: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.
In gratitude for Paul Cantor's perseverance, "we are dedicating the concert to our amazing concert chairman, Paul Cantor," Pellón said. But there's a bittersweet note to the tribute.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.