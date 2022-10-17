 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

An Evening with The Flaming Lips: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $49 general admission.

