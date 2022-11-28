Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Violinist Yevgeny Kutik and pianist Anna Polonsky in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.
Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — USA vs. Iran: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Academy Award winner Irene Cara, best known for singing the theme songs for "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died in her Florida home.
The informal observance may have started as a way for homesick pals who couldn't head home for Thanksgiving to join forces and share turkey, sides and fellowship, but it has grown into a way to honor the families we choose for ourselves. And if you're looking for a way to celebrate that bond this weekend while more of you are in town for the holiday weekend, the musicians of Chamomile and Whiskey are extending an invitation to you and yours.
Tuesday's program includes "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100" by Johannes Strauss, "Le boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]" by Darius Milhaud, "Sonata in E-flat for Violin and Piano, Op. 18" by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane, Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Piano." With the exception of the Strauss sonata, each piece on Kutik's program brings back memories of violin studies during his high school years with Polish-American violinist and renowned educator Roman Totenberg.
A complete recap of Sunday night's American Music Awards — list of winners, video and photo highlights.
Some of Taylor Swift's fans want you to know three things: They're not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they're angry. That's a powerful political motivator.
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63. Her publicist confirmed the death on Saturday. During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling." She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame.” Three years later, she and the songwriting team of “Flashdance” accepted the Oscar for best original song.
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
