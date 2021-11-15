Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Willie Watson with Vincent Neil Emerson: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.
“I’ve always been lucky because I’ve had support from the people of Hawaii,” said ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies, including song and album of the year, and Luke Combs claimed the bigg…
While the original album was 16 tracks, "Red (Taylor's Version)" is an epic 30 tracks.
Adele might be the queen of speaking truth to our heartbreaks, but it was her role in bringing two people together that stole the show during her Sunday night CBS special.
Audience members at Tuesday's Ting Pavilion concert will be able to hear music from "Look Long," the duo's 16th studio album, and other hits from a 35-year career that has watched an enduring musical partnership achieve and grow.
Everything you need to know about Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville:
“Making a record with Justin Bieber and making a record with Eddie [Vedder] after that is like, it’s completely different kind of music. You don’t get bored,” he said.
Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they couldn't breathe.
Violinist Augustin Hadelich in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12.
