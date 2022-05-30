Best Bets for Tuesday, May 31

An Evening with Stephane Wrembel Band: Presented by WTJU, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25.
Here's a look at the top pop song each year from 1946 to 2021, according to Billboard’s year-end charts.
“It’s a bigger-picture thing. It’s not just singles; it’s a story.”
“Once we were together in person, we had missed that one-on-one interaction so much that our brains just exploded with creativity,” Granduciel said.
It's Bob Dylan's 81st birthday today. A look back at the life, career and best albums of the legendary singer-songwriter.
Memorial Day Music on the Patio by Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Actor Richard Gere hosted a benefit concert for Ukraine at Carnegie Hall that raised $360,000 for Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization providing medical aid. Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, pianist Evgeny Kissin, violinists Midori and Itzhak Perlman, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, singer Michael Feinstein, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, mandolinist Chris Thile and Broadway actress Jessica Vosk were among the performers Monday night during a program whose themes included prayer and dreams. Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, spoke in a recorded video and Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, spoke in person.
The country singer defeated Huntergirl and Leah Marlene on Sunday to become the first Kentuckian to win the long-running singing competition.
A reworked and re-released concert that captures Prince & The Revolution at their peak is coming next month.
Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall.
Band members describe an entertainment environment that's part Christian music concert, part worship service and total celebration of being back in front of audiences after pandemic shutdowns kept people away from both live performances and in-person church gatherings.
