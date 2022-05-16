Best Bets for Tuesday, May 17

Dark Star Orchestra: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $35 advance.
Britney Spears says she has lost a baby early in her pregnancy. She announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a post with her partner, Sam Asghari.
Music will be provided by Lord Nelson, The Judy Chops, Matt Johnson and Dropping Julia.
Listeners can hear what the Wednesday Music Club’s new piano can do during a celebratory solo recital on Sunday afternoon.
Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott make controversial returns; Mary J. Blige receives Icon Award; Olivia Rodrigo, Ye win 6 awards. Your complete Billboard Music Awards recap:
One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children and builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
Batesville Day: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Batesville Market and nearby locations, includes Village Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Batesville Day Field, c…
Ashley Judd encouraged people to seek help for their mental health after the loss of her mother, country star Naomi Judd. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the movie star said she wanted to address her mother's struggle with depression and talked about resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her duo partner and daughter Wynonna Judd. Ashley Judd said her mother shot herself. She said she cherishes every moment they had together. She also says she hopes people make the distinction between their loved ones and the mental health issues they face.
Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, in a clear show of support for the group's war-ravaged nation.
Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public restrooms in Japan. The renowned German director spoke with reporters Wednesday in Tokyo’s fashionable Shibuya district, where the dozen public restrooms are located. The facilities were designed by leading architects including Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando, with the idea that a pleasant public restroom could counter the common expectation it had to be filthy. The Oscar-nominated director of “Wings of Desire” and “Buena Vista Social Club,” said the film's hero will be a sanitation worker who sees his job as a craft and a service for the people. Actor Koji Yakusho has been cast in the lead role.
