 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Tuesday, May 10

  • 0

The Nu Band: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 249-6191, $10.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musicians come together in video collaboration for Ukraine

Musicians come together in video collaboration for Ukraine

The melancholic sound of Ukrainian violinist Vera Lytovchenko’s music has echoed in subway stations, consoling people, some homeless, huddled in fear of Russian bombings. A new music video called “The Brave Ones” has her in an online collaboration with more than 200 musical artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada. The video, which includes news footage of neighborhoods reduced to rubble and the mournful but enduring faces of the people of Ukraine, is raising money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine, so far gathering more than $20,000.  

We the Kingdom focusing on the audience's experience

We the Kingdom focusing on the audience's experience

Band members describe an entertainment environment that's part Christian music concert, part worship service and total celebration of being back in front of audiences after pandemic shutdowns kept people away from both live performances and in-person church gatherings.

PSY's new album, video turn corner from 'Gangnam Style'

PSY's new album, video turn corner from 'Gangnam Style'

PSY has released a long-awaited album, “PSY 9th," which he describes as a “farewell to ‘Gangnam Style.’" The South Korean artist became a global success story with the song “Gangnam Style'' a decade ago. The full-length album “PSY 9th'' comes after five years of waiting and has 12 songs and features popular K-pop artists, including Suga from BTS and Korean-Canadian rapper Tablo. "Gangnam Style” with its addictive horse-riding dance and catchy melodies, made a global splash in 2012 and has more than 4.4 billion views on YouTube. The new album was released Friday.

A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation

A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s upbeat, melodic entry for this month’s Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the song has become an anthem to the country's war-ravaged motherland. “Stefania” is the most-watched song on YouTube among the 35 national entries that will compete in the Eurovision contest next week in Turin, Italy. It mixes traditional Ukrainian folk music with hip hop and has become even more poignant as the war has forced over 11 million to flee. While some oddsmakers have pegged other Eurovision contestants for victory, Kalush Orchestra is quickly becoming a sentimental favorite. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Diana Ross and Tame Impala seemingly have a new album "coming soon"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert