Best Bets for Tuesday, May 10

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s upbeat, melodic entry for this month’s Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the song has become an anthem to the country's war-ravaged motherland. “Stefania” is the most-watched song on YouTube among the 35 national entries that will compete in the Eurovision contest next week in Turin, Italy. It mixes traditional Ukrainian folk music with hip hop and has become even more poignant as the war has forced over 11 million to flee. While some oddsmakers have pegged other Eurovision contestants for victory, Kalush Orchestra is quickly becoming a sentimental favorite.