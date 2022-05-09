Best Bets for Tuesday, May 10

The Nu Band: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 249-6191, $10.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
The Nu Band: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, 7 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 249-6191, $10.
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Dolly Parton is joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame whether she wants to or not. Here's the full list of 2022 inductees, announced today.
IndieHeads will present Charlottesville's Orion and the Melted Crayons on a bill with Richmond-based indie-rock outfit Midnite Taxi and University of Virginia emo-rock band Yard Sale.
When listeners catch the tunes on Spotify, the musicians get royalties that can help in chaotic times. Likes, streams, shares and social media mentions help spread the word to even more new fans, especially with the hashtag #ArtistsForUkraine.
The melancholic sound of Ukrainian violinist Vera Lytovchenko’s music has echoed in subway stations, consoling people, some homeless, huddled in fear of Russian bombings. A new music video called “The Brave Ones” has her in an online collaboration with more than 200 musical artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada. The video, which includes news footage of neighborhoods reduced to rubble and the mournful but enduring faces of the people of Ukraine, is raising money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine, so far gathering more than $20,000.
Band members describe an entertainment environment that's part Christian music concert, part worship service and total celebration of being back in front of audiences after pandemic shutdowns kept people away from both live performances and in-person church gatherings.
Despite all the hit singles, platinum-selling albums and legions of fans, Hall still sees himself not as a rock star, but a youth pastor.
Lawrence with Rachel Mazer: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20 advance; sold out.
PSY has released a long-awaited album, “PSY 9th," which he describes as a “farewell to ‘Gangnam Style.’" The South Korean artist became a global success story with the song “Gangnam Style'' a decade ago. The full-length album “PSY 9th'' comes after five years of waiting and has 12 songs and features popular K-pop artists, including Suga from BTS and Korean-Canadian rapper Tablo. "Gangnam Style” with its addictive horse-riding dance and catchy melodies, made a global splash in 2012 and has more than 4.4 billion views on YouTube. The new album was released Friday.
"It has gotten a little bit more rock 'n' roll influences in it. There's not as much of a string-band sound," Younts said. "You have to grow. You have to change. If the Beatles had had just 'Yeah, Yeah, Yeah' for the rest of their days, where would they be?"
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s upbeat, melodic entry for this month’s Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the song has become an anthem to the country's war-ravaged motherland. “Stefania” is the most-watched song on YouTube among the 35 national entries that will compete in the Eurovision contest next week in Turin, Italy. It mixes traditional Ukrainian folk music with hip hop and has become even more poignant as the war has forced over 11 million to flee. While some oddsmakers have pegged other Eurovision contestants for victory, Kalush Orchestra is quickly becoming a sentimental favorite.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.