Best Bets for Tuesday, March 29

Arod Quartet in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39 orchestra, $30 full-view loge and balcony, $12 partial-view loge and balcony, $12 students, $5 one-hour student rush.
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died.
The singer said he started to miss the feeling of singing his songs in front of a crowd, but finding his own flow wasn’t an easy task — especially after not hitting the stage for much of the pandemic.
The death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shook the music world this weekend. Here's what we know about his death so far.
“I wanted to do something almost like Meat Loaf meets Little Feat,” Williams said.
Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children.
It's been like this for months now for Plush, the all-female, impossibly young metal quartet from upstate New York that is breathing new life into hard rock and putting to rest, once and for all, the misguided and misogynistic notion that girls can't rock as hard as guys.
Its sound will be as blue as its name.
His success has made him one of the biggest idols in Latin music and a winner of six Latin Grammy Awards.
“It just naturally started happening as I was writing the songs,” Allison explained. “I wasn't even thinking about an album. The more I wrote, the more ideas started developing. It was these common ideas coming up, connecting colors with feelings and emotions, even song titles. It was just something that just kept coming up in my mind, a visual connection to a lot of the sounds of the different songs, like they had their own hue that matched with a feeling.”
Shortly after the anniversary release of his debut album, Astley will join New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue for the 57-date “Mixtape 2022” U.S. arena tour.