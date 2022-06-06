Best Bets for Tuesday, June 7

The Charlottesville Band: "Centennial Summer Concert No. 1," 7:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair; in the case of inclement weather, the audience will be seated under the covered pavilion. Just a Bite food truck will be there; the band's Spirit of ''22 centennial wine from DuCard Vineyards will be available. cvilleband.org. (434) 295-9850.
"Soundflight 2": Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Wednesday.