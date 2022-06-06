 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Tuesday, June 7

  • 0

The Charlottesville Band: "Centennial Summer Concert No. 1," 7:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair; in the case of inclement weather, the audience will be seated under the covered pavilion. Just a Bite food truck will be there; the band's Spirit of ''22 centennial wine from DuCard Vineyards will be available. cvilleband.org. (434) 295-9850.

"Soundflight 2": Victory Hall Opera, 6 p.m., outdoors at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, (434) 227-9978, $45, $15 students. Rain date: Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are splitting up. Shakira's public relations firm said Saturday in a statement quoting the pair that “we regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The 45-year-old Shakira met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka – Time for Africa.” The couple have two children. Rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship have gripped Spanish media. Some reports said the 35-year-old Piqué had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

Tickets go on sale Friday for Carrie Underwood's JPJ Arena show

One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children and builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.

Stars and royalty watch ABBA's return in digital stage show

Stars and royalty watch ABBA's return in digital stage show

Four decades after ABBA last performed live, audiences can once again see them onstage, in the innovative digital concert "ABBA Voyage." The show opens to the public on Friday, the day after a red-carpet London premiere attended by superfans, celebrities and the king and queen of Sweden. The four members of ABBA were also there, appearing together for the first time in years. The band appears onstage at the specially built ABBA Arena as digital avatars, created by special effects firm Industrial Light and Magic. The 90-minute show features classics including “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “SOS” and “Dancing Queen.” ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus says it's fantastic to see the “emotional connection between the avatars and the audience."

Watch Now: Related Video

Mandy Moore announces she's expecting her second child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert