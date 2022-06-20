 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Tuesday, June 21

c*mgirl8 with Lobby Boy and Emily Rose: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance..

Most Popular

Trombone Shorty brings mini-festival to Ting Pavilion

Listen for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels. George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk will team up to play music by The Meters. It's a chance to get a feel for different generations of New Orleans music traditions without leaving town.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Maximize your music festival savings this summer

Maximize your music festival savings this summer

Summer music festivals can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but costs can be excessive for many fans. With expenses for food, drinks, outfits, flights and hotels on top of the ticket price, budgeting for a festival can outperform even the best lineups. Taking advantage of credit card rewards for entertainment purchases, planning ahead for hidden costs, using a zero-interest payment plan or even partnering with festival brands through social media may make these special events more affordable. If your dream festival experience is still out of reach, don’t worry — there will always be another one.

Best Bets for Friday, June 17

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 15

Wine Down Wednesday with Paulo Franco & Friends: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434)…

Best Bets for Thursday, June 16

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Boomerangs: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Moun…

Dakota Fanning reteams with Denzel Washington after nearly 20 years.

