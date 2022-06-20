Best Bets for Tuesday, June 21

c*mgirl8 with Lobby Boy and Emily Rose: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance..
Listen for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels. George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk will team up to play music by The Meters. It's a chance to get a feel for different generations of New Orleans music traditions without leaving town.
"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," Lizzo said, announcing she edited one of her songs after complaints.
The most promising forecast for this weekend comes not from a meteorologist, but from a multiplatinum singer/songwriter.
Hard to think of a better way for Paul McCartney to celebrate his 80th birthday than by singing "Glory Days" onstage with Bruce Springsteen.
Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.
Spending more time outdoors gave her an opportunity to be "a little less plugged in," Bollinger said. While she moved forward with her running, she found herself taking a step back from social media.
Summer music festivals can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but costs can be excessive for many fans. With expenses for food, drinks, outfits, flights and hotels on top of the ticket price, budgeting for a festival can outperform even the best lineups. Taking advantage of credit card rewards for entertainment purchases, planning ahead for hidden costs, using a zero-interest payment plan or even partnering with festival brands through social media may make these special events more affordable. If your dream festival experience is still out of reach, don’t worry — there will always be another one.
Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Wine Down Wednesday with Paulo Franco & Friends: Noon-4 p.m., Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434)…
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Boomerangs: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Moun…
