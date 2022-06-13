Strand of Oaks with The Still Tide: Show at The Southern Café and Music Hall has been canceled. Refunds will be processed automatically at points of purchase. (434) 977-5590.
Best Bets for Tuesday, June 14
Justin Bieber announced Friday that he is taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face.
The Charlottesville Band: "Centennial Summer Concert No. 1," 7:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair; i…
Music on the Patio with Spencer Hatcher and The Ol’ Son Gang: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservation…
Eleven genres of music, morning and evening yoga, family activities and jamming by the campfire are in store for music lovers heading to the 2…
The Recording Academy has created a social change song award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Grammys an avenue to honor music’s best composer. The academy announced Thursday that the new non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work during an eligibility year. The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media. The academy created a special merit award that determines best song for social change.
“Once we were together in person, we had missed that one-on-one interaction so much that our brains just exploded with creativity,” Granduciel said.
Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September, with one in London and the other in Los Angeles. The twin shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring “his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the band said in a statement. Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date. Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are splitting up. Shakira's public relations firm said Saturday in a statement quoting the pair that “we regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The 45-year-old Shakira met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka – Time for Africa.” The couple have two children. Rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship have gripped Spanish media. Some reports said the 35-year-old Piqué had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.
One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children and builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying he was ecstatic that Spears and Asghari had fulfilled their dream of getting married. The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children. The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend, was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.