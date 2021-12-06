Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 7

“Messiah” Sing-In: 54th annual event includes limited in-person event and simultaneous livestream, no on-stage orchestra this year, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students and children, benefits choral groups, masks required. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Sierra Ferrell’s “Long Time Coming Tour” with Melissa Carper: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, sold out.
