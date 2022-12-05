 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Tuesday. Dec. 6

55th annual "Messiah" Sing-In: With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students, benefits UVa's choral ensembles. Bring your own copy of the vocal score if you have one; copies will be available for singers who don't have their own.

Violinist Kutik shares 'old friends' with Tuesday Evening Concert Series audience

Tuesday's program includes "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100" by Johannes Strauss, "Le boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]" by Darius Milhaud, "Sonata in E-flat for Violin and Piano, Op. 18" by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane, Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Piano." With the exception of the Strauss sonata, each piece on Kutik's program brings back memories of violin studies during his high school years with Polish-American violinist and renowned educator Roman Totenberg. 

Fleetwood Mac honors 'one-of-a-kind' Christine McVie: 'Talented beyond measure'

The members of Fleetwood Mac have released a joint statement honoring their longtime friend and bandmate Christine McVie. The British vocalist and keyboardist died Wednesday at a hospital after experiencing "a short illness," her family announced. She was 79. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the Fleetwood Mac statement said. "She was truly ...

'Friendsgiving Revue' celebrates musical bonds at the Jefferson

The informal observance may have started as a way for homesick pals who couldn't head home for Thanksgiving to join forces and share turkey, sides and fellowship, but it has grown into a way to honor the families we choose for ourselves. And if you're looking for a way to celebrate that bond this weekend while more of you are in town for the holiday weekend, the musicians of Chamomile and Whiskey are extending an invitation to you and yours.

Britney Spears' massive pop songs to land on Broadway, again

A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. “Once Upon a One More Time” first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company,. The cast will be announced at a later date.

