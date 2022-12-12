The Front Brothers with slothrust and sydney sprague: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $36, $29.99 advance.
Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an emotional video message, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.
You may have never learned the artists' names or followed them on tour — but you probably know every word.
Tuesday's program includes "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100" by Johannes Strauss, "Le boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]" by Darius Milhaud, "Sonata in E-flat for Violin and Piano, Op. 18" by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane, Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Piano." With the exception of the Strauss sonata, each piece on Kutik's program brings back memories of violin studies during his high school years with Polish-American violinist and renowned educator Roman Totenberg.
55th annual “Messiah” Sing-In: With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students, benefits UVa’s c…
"Christmas just doesn't feel like Christmas without hearing that album in the background."
A musical manuscript handwritten by Ludwig van Beethoven is getting returned to the heirs of the richest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members had to flee the country to escape the Holocaust. The Moravian Museum in the Czech city of Brno has had the original manuscript for the fourth movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130 in its collection for more than 80 years. The museum put the score on display for the first time this week in anticipation of handing it over to its rightful owners. “It’s one of the most precious items in our collections,” museum curator Simona Sindlarova said.
The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.