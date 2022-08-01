 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 2

  • 0

Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Band: Centennial Season Concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial

Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial

The public relations firm that represents Shakira says the Colombian pop singer has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain’s government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes. The PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement Wednesday that Shakira “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law." 

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears celebrates two-month wedding anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert