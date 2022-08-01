Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 2

Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Charlottesville Band: Centennial Season Concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Surprise! Joni Mitchell is back onstage. The folk legend performed her first full-length concert Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Watch here.
Beyoncé has been reborn again with her seventh studio album, "Renaissance."
"Johnny's 70th Birthday Fundraiser Celebration" will gather donations for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at the University of Virginia Cancer Center — with hopes of pushing the total raised over the past dozen years past the $500,000 mark.
The album officially dropped Friday morning. So much to digest, so much to dissect and so much to dance to. Here's what you need to know:
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the way with seven nominations each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each. Here's the full list of nominees.
This week’s Be There offerings include a pair of big shows at Ting Pavilion and the latest concert in Charlottesville Band’s centennial season.
Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" has some seats reaching $4,000 to $5,000 a seat.
The public relations firm that represents Shakira says the Colombian pop singer has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain’s government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes. The PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement Wednesday that Shakira “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law."
