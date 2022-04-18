Best Bets for Tuesday, April 19

Modest Mouse: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50, $45 advance.
The lockdown turned out to be a sort of opportunity, in that it allowed Brock to really focus on the album.
Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards. Here's a roundup of the ceremony, including a full list of winners.
Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend. He proposed to her and carried her off stage once she said yes. The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White’s record label.
Debut albums by Wu-Tang Clan and Alicia Keys, along with the Latin pop megahit “Livin' La Vida Loca” and Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody," are being inducted into the National Recording Registry.
As the newest signee to 4AD Records, he’s excited for the journey ahead of him.
Rihanna has given a wide-ranging interview to Vogue, out Tuesday, as she continues to be out and about during her pregnancy. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that," she said. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”
An old joke asserts that “practice, practice, practice” is the way for musicians to get to Carnegie Hall. For the old-time musical duo Chatham…
“I wanted to do something almost like Meat Loaf meets Little Feat,” Williams said.
The Grammy Awards have had plenty of controversial wins. Here's a look at some that are among the most egregious — and how those decisions have aged.
