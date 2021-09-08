 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 9
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Order Up and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Neal Goodloe in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

“Locally Sourced”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $18, $6 students.

