 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 30
0 comments

Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 30

  • 0

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Starr Hill Presents: Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $45, $35. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

"The Legacy of Black Wall Street": Presented by University of Virginia Center for Politics and Legacy Productions and sponsored by Red Light Management, 6 p.m., events include documentary screening and time with Andrea Douglas, director Deborah Riley Draper, a family of Tuskegee Study victims, Dr. Taison Bell and Kai Bowe, Ting Pavilion, (434) 243-3540, food trucks will be there, free, reservations requested at Eventbrite. Masks required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to loved ones with fashion

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper
Music

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper

The siblings have had their share of collaborations, first rising to fame as two-thirds of award-winning progressive bluegrass act Nickel Creek (mandolin player Chris Thile was the other member). They've each released a series of solo albums and played in supergroups of one variety or another in the broad field of Americana.

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Judith Sullivan in “Listen with Your Spleen”: Presented by Whole Theatre and directed by Larry Goldstein, 7 p.m., Flowstone Stage inside The L…

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 23

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitt…

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 25

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert