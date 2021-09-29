Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 30

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Vision BBQ and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Starr Hill Presents: Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $45, $35. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
"The Legacy of Black Wall Street": Presented by University of Virginia Center for Politics and Legacy Productions and sponsored by Red Light Management, 6 p.m., events include documentary screening and time with Andrea Douglas, director Deborah Riley Draper, a family of Tuskegee Study victims, Dr. Taison Bell and Kai Bowe, Ting Pavilion, (434) 243-3540, food trucks will be there, free, reservations requested at Eventbrite. Masks required.