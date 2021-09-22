Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 23

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr's Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitting. Picnics welcome.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Small Town Rodeo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Raclette on the Run and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

4th Street Manor —Toni Mari and Larry Kent in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering (The Thang): Acoustic music by Corey Harris, Sara G, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union, MSG, Earl White, Justin Golden and Dena Jennings, 6-8 p.m., Little House on the Piedmont in Nasons, (540) 672-9000, $20 for three-night pass, $10 per adult for each night, benefits Musicians’ Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works.

Animal Sun with Dummy: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance