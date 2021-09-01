 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 2
Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 2

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Koda and Marie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Will Overman with Mink’s Miracle Medicine: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

