Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 7
"Diversity Awareness Picnic": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.

Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Jukebox the Ghost with Fleece: 8 p.m., show has moved to Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Boy Named Banjo with Dirty Grass Players: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

