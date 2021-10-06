Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 7

"Diversity Awareness Picnic": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.
Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Jukebox the Ghost with Fleece: 8 p.m., show has moved to Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.
Boy Named Banjo with Dirty Grass Players: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.
