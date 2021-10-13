 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 14
0 comments

Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 14

  • 0

Mojo Pie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

United Way Celebration Block Party: Launch for new Envision campaign to reduce poverty in Charlottesville and surrounding area, 5-9 p.m., IX Art Park, ixartpark.org.

Paramount Presents: MasterChef Live!: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears discusses title of potential upcoming book

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 9

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. A…

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 8

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 8 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. A…

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 13

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p…

Coldplay gets galactic with album 'Music of the Spheres'
Music

Coldplay gets galactic with album 'Music of the Spheres'

Adds bassist Guy Berryman: "You’re not going to make a song sound bigger and more impressive by adding another layer of sound and then another layer of sound. It's like when you mix too many colors together, you always end up with brown.”

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 7

“Diversity Awareness Picnic”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UV…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert