Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 14

Mojo Pie in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
United Way Celebration Block Party: Launch for new Envision campaign to reduce poverty in Charlottesville and surrounding area, 5-9 p.m., IX Art Park, ixartpark.org.
Paramount Presents: MasterChef Live!: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
