Impromptu Autumn Concert with violinist Aki Saulière, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Mimi Solomon presented by The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation: 2:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 295-5395, free, refreshments will follow.
Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 3
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced.
D.H. Peligro, a drummer for punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys and formerly the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died from a head injury suffered in a fall.
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The tour is set to start on March 18 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and wrap Aug. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Here's a look at some of the most iconic diss tracks across various genres, from hip-hop to rock to pop.
The quartet won a chamber-music Grammy in 2021 for its recording of quartets by Amy Beach and Edward Elgar with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
Haggerty's first album "Lavender Country" is now widely considered the first country album recorded by an out gay musician.
From "hold me closer Tony Danza" to "There's a wino down the road," here's a look at some of the biggest mondegreens in music.
Because Dylan draws from songs from the past, he's been accused of plagiarism. But this view is colored by a distorted grasp of the creative process.