Best Bets for Thursday, May 27
Best Bets for Thursday, May 27

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Duo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., 106 Street Food and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Neal Goodloe in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Zoiree: Edwin Roa will lead a 45-minute tango class, followed by 45 minutes of dance practice, 7-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20 per couple, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather postpones event.

