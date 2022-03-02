Best Bets for Thursday, March 3

Faye Webster featuring Kate Bollinger: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $16 advance, sold out.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Faye Webster featuring Kate Bollinger: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $16 advance, sold out.
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Part of Moctar's art, being less political, simply spreads Tuareg culture, revealing music and life to listeners who might otherwise know little about it.
"Community really is a big part of our project," Rae said. "We've felt a big responsibility to our audience."
The multi-platinum female trio behind hits like “Wide Open Spaces” announced on Monday that The Chicks Tour will hit 27 North American cities starting in June and running through August.
Forging a relationship with Giovanni has granted the composer a new perch from which he can better understand the past and help offer knowledge to younger players and fans alike.
Farruko said he will continue performing his hits but with a “message of love, union and reflection.”
The new songs include “Break the Man,” a celebration of women and a call to end patriarchy, and the rocking “My Demons,” an examination of violent extremism. The title track is a heart-wrenching song about watching a loved one drift into dementia, inspired sadly by the experience of Orzabal's first wife.
Marcus Felsner called the severance of ties "the saddest day of my professional life.”
Sales to the general public will start at 10 a.m. Friday.
Martina McBride missed seeing fans as much as they missed seeing her.
In the 2010 model, the rock pattern was called “MT-40 riddim” in honor of where it all began.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.