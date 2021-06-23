Best Bets for Thursday, June 24

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Meisha Herron Duo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., 106 Street Food and Little Manila food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Steve and Nick Pollock in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Charlottesville Opera’s “La Bohème”: 8 p.m., Ting Pavilion, $50 gold circle, $40 lower orchestra reserved, $30 upper orchestra reserved, $15 general admission lawn. Masks requested when you are moving throughout the venue.
