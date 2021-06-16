Best Bets for Thursday, June 17

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with David Kulund with Matty Metcalf: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Charlottesville Opera's "Opera in the Park": Popular opera selections, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
