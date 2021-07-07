 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, July 8
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Wave Milor in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

