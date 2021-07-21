 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Thursday, July 22
0 comments

Best Bets for Thursday, July 22

  • 0

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Jackwagons: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and The Pie Guy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Johnny Sportcoat and Charlie Pastorfield in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

David Wax Museum (Duo): 8 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, July 20

Free Union in “Kickback” three-week residency: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m. and venue at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 97…

Music

Best Bets for Friday, July 9

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 2…

+2
Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft
Music

Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

"Home Video" might be seen as Dacus doing something for herself, and if "No Burden" was an accident — a recording that came about to help a friend fulfill a college assignment — then "Historian" was an effort to display a steady and sensitive tack at songwriting and arranging.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert