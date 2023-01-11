Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 12

Oliver Wood Trio with Chris Kasper: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.
Isabel Bailey Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Annual Wassail Celebration: 1-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Marjorie Taylor Greene might be a fan of Dr. Dre's music, but he has no love for the Georgia Republican using his hits for attention on social media.
A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.
"It's different, and a little outside the box," Isaac Gibson said of the band's sound. "That's the cool thing about 49 Winchester. If you love blues or country, or rock, or folk, there's something you'll love."
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.
Drummer Jeff Plate and his colleagues will present a rock opera that starts with well-known selections from its perennially popular tours, including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 1984," "O Come All Ye Faithful," :Good King Joy," "Music Box Blues" and "Christmas Canon." The second set shares "Wizards in Winter," "A Mad Russian's Christmas" and other crowd-pleasers.
Matt Lewis said the show is roughly one-third Christmas songs and two-thirds memorable hits. "People who love Elvis love to mix it up a bit," he said.
