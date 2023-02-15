Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 16 Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Kendall Street Company is for Lovers — February Residency: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance. 0 Comments Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy's appearance Madonna's Instagram page was flooded with comments calling her scary, unrecognizable and denouncing her supposed "obsession with plastic surgery." 'Winter Songs & Stories' aims for a musical fireside vibe in Charlottesville, Staunton performances "We're kind of imagining this as sitting around the fire for story time," said McCormick, artistic director of Early Music Access Project. Charlottesville Symphony explores grandeur of nature in weekend concerts UVa faculty and staff members and students have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to enter a lottery for admission to "Beethoven Up Close," which Rous… Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57. Rihanna delivers soaring Super Bowl halftime performance She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf. Watch Now: Related Video Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal their love with 'commitment' tattoos Kevin Feige teases Tom Holland's next appearance as Spider-Man Kevin Feige teases Tom Holland's next appearance as Spider-Man Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion! Five fun facts about the rapper Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion! Five fun facts about the rapper Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira expecting first child together Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira expecting first child together