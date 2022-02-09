Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 10

Joe Purdy with Earl Buck: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance.
“The people in the community are aesthetically covering a lot of space. No one would say Mavis Staples and Jason Isbell sound anything alike, but they're both under the banner of Americana,” she said. “They'll let you really experiment with the fringe of what Americana can be and how we see it and define it.”
Experts say Spotify's management team has to choose whether to sever ties with Rogan as it risks more musicians yanking their work in protest. Or is there some middle ground that might be acceptable to artists and subscribers?
Iggy Pop, 74, is considered as one of the founding fathers of punk rock with his band The Stooges, established in the late 1960s. The award panel said he paved the way for the emergence of punk and post-punk, and was a role model to bands like the Sex Pistols and the Ramones.
Rodrigo's exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on “SOUR” broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first female artist to achieve the feat.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
KEY WEST, Fla. — A profane phone call and Jimmy Buffett’s inability to keep his daily planner organized 50 years ago in Miami set in motion ev…
Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host Rogan's podcast, which now threatens the bottom line but is also a key part of the company’s strategy to be a one-stop shop for audio.
"The point of it was to escape and have a good time — and now, more than ever, that's important," frontman Kai Crowe-Getty said.
"It feels great," he said. "People are so hungry for honesty. for truth, for real art — and I get to do that for a living."
Beck and Carly Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.
