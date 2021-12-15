Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 16

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $87.50-$47.50, $20 parking.
Michael Nesmith, the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78.
After being sidelined last year as a result of pandemic restrictions on live performances, Sharpe said the musicians are back with a deepened sense of gratitude.
A “barn” is normally musicians’ shorthand for a cold, cavernous room. But this one brought only audial warmth.
Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement.
Partial human remains found nearly 40 years ago have been identified as belonging to Frank "Frankie" Little Jr., a member of the R&B band The O'Jays.
By now you’ve definitely heard SAINt JHN. “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” was everywhere in 2020: on the Billboard Hot 100 (it peaked at No. 4), on TikTok and on Spotify, where it currently has more than 1 billion streams. Its success, nearly four years in the making, launched SAINt JHN into an elite stratosphere.
Elvis Presley’s love for food and celebration was legendary, so the way that one of the most acclaimed interpreters of his music spent the day…
A public health order in South Korea that began Friday requires international travelers to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival, effectively keeping the seven-member boy band from attending the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Saturday.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen me…
The trio brings both humor and harmony as the singers celebrate with hillbilly relatives, get caught up in the hustle and sing Jesus a “Happy Birthday" song.
