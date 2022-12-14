 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 15

  • 0

15th annual Xmas Jam featuring Joe Lawlor, Charlie Bell, Sally Rose, members of Ebony Groove, John D'earth, members of Disco Risque, Travis Elliott, Chamomile & Whiskey and Kristen Rae Bowden: Hosted by Tucker Rogers and BJ Pendleton, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack, benefits The Front Porch.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More," 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $107.50-$49.50, parking $20. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Julian Lage with Margaret Glaspy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $83 master class and concert admission, $26…

Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 13

The Front Brothers with slothrust and sydney sprague: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $36, $29.99 advance.

Violinist Kutik shares 'old friends' with Tuesday Evening Concert Series audience

Violinist Kutik shares 'old friends' with Tuesday Evening Concert Series audience

Tuesday's program includes "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100" by Johannes Strauss, "Le boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]" by Darius Milhaud, "Sonata in E-flat for Violin and Piano, Op. 18" by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane, Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Piano." With the exception of the Strauss sonata, each piece on Kutik's program brings back memories of violin studies during his high school years with Polish-American violinist and renowned educator Roman Totenberg. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Charles, William and Kate’s Christmas plans without the Queen or Harry and Meghan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert