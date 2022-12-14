Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 15

15th annual Xmas Jam featuring Joe Lawlor, Charlie Bell, Sally Rose, members of Ebony Groove, John D'earth, members of Disco Risque, Travis Elliott, Chamomile & Whiskey and Kristen Rae Bowden: Hosted by Tucker Rogers and BJ Pendleton, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack, benefits The Front Porch.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More," 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $107.50-$49.50, parking $20.