Best Bets for Thursday, Dec. 15

Tuesday's program includes "Sonata in A Major, Op. 100" by Johannes Strauss, "Le boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]" by Darius Milhaud, "Sonata in E-flat for Violin and Piano, Op. 18" by Richard Strauss and Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane, Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Piano." With the exception of the Strauss sonata, each piece on Kutik's program brings back memories of violin studies during his high school years with Polish-American violinist and renowned educator Roman Totenberg.