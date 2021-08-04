 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 5
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Sincerely Iris in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Free Union’s “Kickback” residency with special guest Spudnik: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

