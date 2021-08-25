Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 26

Greg Ward performs during annual Community Hop Harvest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., music from 1-3 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, free.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jason Burke Music: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Two of Us in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
