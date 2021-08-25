 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 26
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 26

Greg Ward performs during annual Community Hop Harvest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., music from 1-3 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, free.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jason Burke Music: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Two of Us in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock
At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock

Goldsmith used to think about “what's bigger, what's more, what's next,” and while he still hears that voice, he recognizes that “I need [my son] to be proud of me. I don't need to sell out a certain size room. I need him to see it all and be like, 'My dad did what he wanted, and he did it on his terms.' That would make me the proudest.”

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 22

Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 21

Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover…

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 20

Fridays After Five with Groove Train and The Chardonnays: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434)…

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase ticket…

