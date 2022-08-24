Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 25

Pale Blue Dot: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Vision BBQ and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with special guests The Judy Chops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.
Tailgate Thursdays with Paulien: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.