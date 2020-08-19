You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20
0 comments

Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Couples’ Salsa on the Piazza with Charlottesville Salsa Club: 6-9 p.m., includes dance lesson with Edwin Roa and Latin music spun by DJs, outdoors at IX Art Park, masks required, social distancing required, $40 per couple, reservations required on Eventbrite. Inclement weather may postpone event.

» Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, reservations required.

» Ken Farmer and Authenticos in Groovin’ at Greencroft series: 6 p.m., outdoors at The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 15

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert