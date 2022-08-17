 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 18

John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Blue Ridge Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Cougar Beatrice, Orange Culture and The Flops: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $7 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Monica Worth and the Note: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

