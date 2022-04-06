Best Bets for Thursday, April 7

University of Virginia New Music Ensemble: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
The Grammys brought out the joy a week after a controversial Oscars. Here's a complete recap of Sunday night's awards and live performances.
As the newest signee to 4AD Records, he’s excited for the journey ahead of him.
The concert will feature Franz Joseph Haydn's "The Seven Last Words of Christ," which the composer wrote in 1786 for full orchestra and adapted for string quartet the following year.
There will be 31 bands on the Main River Stage, and a second Market Stage will offer an all-local bluegrass lineup.
The Grammy Awards have had plenty of controversial wins. Here's a look at some that are among the most egregious — and how those decisions have aged.
It sure looked like a child version of Prince Nelson, the Minneapolis kid who would turn into an international music icon. But there was one issue. The reporter never asked for the kid’s name.
Tonight, top musicians gather for the annual Grammy music awards. See some of the all-time bests here. Plus a look back at last year's red-carpet arrivals.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.
Its sound will be as blue as its name.
LAS VEGAS — As stagehands wheeled an enormous replica of what appeared to be Lil Nas X's head into position, the black-and-white faces of dozens of pop stars looked on from cardboard placards arranged, two to a bistro table, on the floor of the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.
