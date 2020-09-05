 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 6
0 comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Kendall Street Company Presents: The Company Picnic: 6-10 p.m., Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm in Earlysville, (434) 971-8796, reserve “bubbles” for $240 for six people, $180 for four people or $100 for two people at https://eventlink.to/KSC_Events, rain or shine, 18 and older. Masks required. Bring lawn chairs of blankets for your bubble space; no outside food allowed.

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo of Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Dan Penn refects on life, mercy and music

“I can go so long [without writing],” he explained. “At some point, my little voice will say, What have you done lately, kid?' I do have something inside that keeps kicking me to write something. If I haven't written something in a long time, it will definitely start kicking, and I'll succumb to it sooner or later.”

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert