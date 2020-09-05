Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Kendall Street Company Presents: The Company Picnic: 6-10 p.m., Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm in Earlysville, (434) 971-8796, reserve “bubbles” for $240 for six people, $180 for four people or $100 for two people at https://eventlink.to/KSC_Events, rain or shine, 18 and older. Masks required. Bring lawn chairs of blankets for your bubble space; no outside food allowed.
Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo of Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
