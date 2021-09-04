 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 5
0 comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 5

  • 0

Music on the Patio by The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Pollo y Goffres — Matty Metcalfe and Catherine Monnes: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 3

Fridays After Five with The Skip Castro Band and Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east…

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 4

Music on the Patio by Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no co…

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Cville Band: “Finale” in 99th Summer Concert Series, originally scheduled for this evening at Ting Pavilion, has been canceled as a result of …

Music

Auditions for Sept. 4

Oratorio Society of Virginia: Auditions for the 2021-2022 season will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Each audition will last about …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert