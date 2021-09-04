Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 5

Music on the Patio by The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Pollo y Goffres — Matty Metcalfe and Catherine Monnes: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
