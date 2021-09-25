 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 26
0 comments
Best Bets

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 26

  • 0

Live music: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: Paula Poundstone: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $48.50, $42 and $38. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.

Outdoor Adventure Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fork in the Road: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Cville Music — A Celebration of Cville’s Diverse Music Scene”: 6:30-11 p.m., featuring Bofa the Band, Cheno Bliss, Harli & the House of Jupiter, Low Life Tea Party, Anders Coe and others,outdoors at The Shops at Stonefield, $5, free if 12 or younger, benefits Mason’s Toy Box.

Westminster Organ Concert Series with the Dash Duo, featuring trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and David Dash, and organist Felix Hell: Concert series’ 41st season opens at 4 p.m., sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p…

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper
Music

For Watkins Family Hour album, sibling writers dig a little deeper

The siblings have had their share of collaborations, first rising to fame as two-thirds of award-winning progressive bluegrass act Nickel Creek (mandolin player Chris Thile was the other member). They've each released a series of solo albums and played in supergroups of one variety or another in the broad field of Americana.

Music

Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, (877) 272-8849, $350-$250 VIP, $62 lower reserved, $…

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 23

Cavalier Marching Band Open Rehearsal: 6:45 p.m. Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet and Ivy roads, (434) 982-5347, free, weather permitt…

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 19

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, …

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 25

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert