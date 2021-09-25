Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 26

Live music: 3-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: Paula Poundstone: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $48.50, $42 and $38. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Outdoor Adventure Expo: Noon-5 p.m., includes live music, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Fork in the Road: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
“Cville Music — A Celebration of Cville’s Diverse Music Scene”: 6:30-11 p.m., featuring Bofa the Band, Cheno Bliss, Harli & the House of Jupiter, Low Life Tea Party, Anders Coe and others,outdoors at The Shops at Stonefield, $5, free if 12 or younger, benefits Mason’s Toy Box.
Westminster Organ Concert Series with the Dash Duo, featuring trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and David Dash, and organist Felix Hell: Concert series’ 41st season opens at 4 p.m., sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, masks required.