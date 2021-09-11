 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 12
Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 12

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.

The Pollocks: 3-5 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

“Locally Sourced”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can, suggested price $20.

Outback Presents: Nate Bargatze — The Raincheck Tour: 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $149.75 VIP, $49.75, $39.75.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Al & Rob of moe. in moe.stly acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25.

