 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 11

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills, noon-2 p.m., and Irish music, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

People are also reading…

Johnny Mathis — The Voice of Romance Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $150 gold circle, $99.75, $74.75, $49.75.

Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tickets for Dave Matthews Band's new tour go on sale Sept. 23

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is in progress at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 until 10 p.m. Sept. 22; get details at www.citientertainment.com.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival begins 23rd season

The festival's founders and artistic directors are violinist Timothy Summers, who lives and works in Berlin, Germany, and cellist Raphael Bell, who is based in Antwerp, Belgium. Both are Charlottesville High School Orchestra alumni and Juilliard graduates.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - August edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert