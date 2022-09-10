Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills, noon-2 p.m., and Irish music, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring violinists James Ehnes and Timothy Summers, violist Jessica Thompson, cellist Raphael Bell and pianist Andrew Armstrong: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.
Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Black Sterlings featuring Sharif and Justin Storer: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
People are also reading…
Johnny Mathis — The Voice of Romance Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $150 gold circle, $99.75, $74.75, $49.75.
Matt Johnson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.