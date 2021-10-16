 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 17
BEST BETS

“The O’Malley Gambit”: Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, 2 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, pay what you can, $15 suggested donation. Audience members must be masked and vaccinated.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Featuring percussionist I-Jen Fang, violist Ayn Balija, flutist Kelly Sulick, pianist John Mayhood, violinist David Sariti and cellist Adam Carter, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students free for ages 6 to 18.

Music on the Patio with music by Vicky Lee: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Charlottesville Baroque Ensemble with guest violinist Aisslinn Nosky: Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with Fiona Hughes and Natalie Kress on Baroque violin, Maureen Murchie on baroque viola, Jeremy Ward on Baroque cello, Dylan Sauerwald on harpsichord and Samuel Suggs on Baroque bass, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lucero with Morgan Wade: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 2 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18.

Starr Hill Presents: Chris Thile — Live in Concert: Performance at Paramount Theater has been canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. For ticket refund inquiries, call (434) 979-1333.

Andrew Washington: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

George Clanton with Magdalena Bay and Vitesse X: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.

