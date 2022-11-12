Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 13

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Jazz Chamber Ensembles: 7 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium (434) 924-3376, free.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with UVa University Singers: “Masterworks 2: Songs of Destiny” featuring music of Arvo Part and Johannes Brahms, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.
Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Live Nation Presents Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $169.50 VIP 1, $121.50 VIP 2, $69.50 and $49.50.