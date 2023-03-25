University of Virginia Chamber Music Series with percussionist I-Jen Fang and percussionist Ming-Hui Kuo: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free if younger than 18
Music in the Mountains with Otra Vez: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Henry Peskin Benefit Concert with violist Johanna Beaver, flutist Angela Kelly and pianist Shelby Sender: 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, $10, $5 students.
Jon Spear (solo): 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: 2:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $63-$24, parking $15.
