Best Bets for Sunday, June 20

Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing: Noon to 6 p.m., Bomar and Ritter will perform from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Déjà Vu: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
