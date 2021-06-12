 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, June 13
Best Bets for Sunday, June 13

Music on the Patio by Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 3-5:30 p.m., The Pie Guy food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Outback at Dickinson by Cville Band’s Clarinet Ensemble and Cville Horns: 3:30 p.m., Lakeside Amphitheater at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-9850, free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating; rain cancels.

Badlands: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

