Best Bets for Sunday, July 4

Low Country Boil: Noon-6 p.m., music by The Jared Stout Band from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Celebrate Us! Fireworks 2021: 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., includes music by Root Cellar Remedy, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $20 ages 16 and older; $10 ages 15 and younger; a portion of the proceeds and additional donations benefit Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. Rain date: Monday.
4th of July with Mattie Fuller: 5-8 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Fourth of July Celebration: Music by South Canal Street and pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., fireworks at around 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, free, parking donations benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Reds, Whites and Bluegrass: Noon to 4 p.m., Tara Mills Band will provide the music, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, Ext. 105.
Red, White, Blue ‘n’ Greene: Festivities will include a parade at 5 p.m. and main event featuring fireworks display at 6 p.m., 13510 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville, free.