Best Bets for Sunday, July 4

Low Country Boil: Noon-6 p.m., music by The Jared Stout Band from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Celebrate Us! Fireworks 2021: 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., includes music by Root Cellar Remedy, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $20 ages 16 and older; $10 ages 15 and younger; a portion of the proceeds and additional donations benefit Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. Rain date: Monday.

4th of July with Mattie Fuller: 5-8 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fourth of July Celebration: Music by South Canal Street and pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., fireworks at around 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, free, parking donations benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.